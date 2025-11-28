An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A helicopter creates a circular wake while hovering above a sailor in the water.

EOD Jumpers

Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 jump from an MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter during operations in the Adriatic Sea, Dec. 13, 2022. Part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, the sailors are experts in countering explosive hazards in all environments by being able to locate, identify, render safe, recover, conduct field evaluation and dispose of all explosive ordnance.

  • Download: Full Size (1.79 MB)
  • Tags: navy
  • Credit: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Wagner VIRIN: 221213-N-MW880-1113T.JPG
