EOD Jumpers

Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 jump from an MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter during operations in the Adriatic Sea, Dec. 13, 2022. Part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, the sailors are experts in countering explosive hazards in all environments by being able to locate, identify, render safe, recover, conduct field evaluation and dispose of all explosive ordnance.