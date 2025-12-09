Aerial Refueling

An E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft, assigned to NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen, Germany, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., for refueling over Romania, Dec. 8, 2022. An E-3A aircraft aids airspace defense with fighter control, search and rescue, missile defense and maritime operations support.