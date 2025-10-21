Raptor Return

An Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron returns to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 5, 2022. The squadron was forward-deployed to Poland in support of the NATO Air Shielding mission, which provides a near-seamless shield from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, ensuring NATO allies are better able to safeguard and protect alliance territory, populations and forces from air and missile threats.