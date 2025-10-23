Helicopter Flyover

Two Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopters attached to Carrier Air Wing 7 fly over Athens, Greece, during Athens Flying Week, Sept. 17, 2022. The carrier air wing is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, which is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.