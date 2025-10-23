An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two helicopters fly over an area near a coastline.

Helicopter Flyover

Two Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopters attached to Carrier Air Wing 7 fly over Athens, Greece, during Athens Flying Week, Sept. 17, 2022. The carrier air wing is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, which is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

Photo Gallery