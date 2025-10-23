An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman wearing headphones and work gloves uses a tool to tend to an aircraft.

Engine Maintenance

An airman assigned to the 23rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintains the engine of a B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Royal Air Force Fairford, U.K., Sept. 21, 2022. Dozens of airmen supported the bomber task force mission, which aims to assure allies and partners, strengthen interoperability, and deter adversaries through demonstrating readiness and lethality.

Photo Gallery