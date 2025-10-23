Slovenia Arrival

A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle drives down the ramp of the commercial cargo vessel Liberty Promise at the port of Koper in Koper, Slovenia, Oct. 10, 2022. The vessel is carrying about 800 equipment items belonging to the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division. Elements of the 101st Airborne Division, from Fort Campbell, Ky., are deploying to support European and NATO allies.