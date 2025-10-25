Bear Hug Navy Seaman Reece Luginbill gives a Ukrainian child a stuffed animal during a tour of the USS Arlington as the ship conducts a scheduled port visit in Riga, Latvia, Aug. 21, 2022. The National Defense and Patriotic Foundation in Latvia hosted a camp for children of Ukrainian soldiers and coordinated the visit with the Arlington. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.45 MB) Tags: navy, ukraine response Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino VIRIN: 220821-N-PC065-3145A.JPG Photo Gallery