Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor gives a stuffed animal to a Ukrainian child while other children look on

Bear Hug

Navy Seaman Reece Luginbill gives a Ukrainian child a stuffed animal during a tour of the USS Arlington as the ship conducts a scheduled port visit in Riga, Latvia, Aug. 21, 2022. The National Defense and Patriotic Foundation in Latvia hosted a camp for children of Ukrainian soldiers and coordinated the visit with the Arlington.

