Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Service members direct a vehicle backing into an open aircraft.

Aid to Pakistan

Military personnel assigned to U.S. Central Command deliver equipment to support a humanitarian mission led by the U.S. Agency for International Development at Sukkur Airport, Pakistan, Sept. 8, 2022. USAID leads the U.S. government's international development and disaster assistance efforts to help people emerge from humanitarian crises, such as the catastrophic flooding currently plaguing Pakistan. This delivery was the first of many to be distributed at several locations throughout the country.

