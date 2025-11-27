Returning to Base

Army snipers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division return to their area of operations after engaging targets during a live-fire exercise at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Aug. 4, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe.