An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Service members carry boxes down a ramp.

All Hands on Deck

Sailors participate in an all-hands working party aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman in Souda Bay, Crete, Aug, 9, 2022. Forrest Sherman is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two, a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict.

Photo Gallery