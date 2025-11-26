Air Assault

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne, and UH-60 Blackhawks and CH-47 Chinooks assigned to the 2nd and 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Air Cavalry Division demonstrate air assault capabilities in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, July 30, 2022. The units will support V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure allies.