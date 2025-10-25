Look and Listen

Army Spc. YoungMin Noh, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, watches a demonstration during preliminary marksmanship instruction for the M4A1 Carbine at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, July 13, 2022. The 3/4 ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners.