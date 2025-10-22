Flight Prep

Army Sgt. Brandon Livingston, an unmanned aerial systems technical inspector assigned to the 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, prepares an Army RQ-7 Shadow unmanned aerial vehicle for flight at Niinisalo, Finland, July 8, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.