A line of soldiers holding M4 rifles lay prone and aim their weapons.

Weapon Qualifications

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division conduct an M4 rifle qualification at Pabrade, Lithuania, July 13, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division is among the units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, the U.S. forward-deployed corps in Europe.

