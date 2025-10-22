Take Off

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron 81, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Mediterranean Sea, July 13, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in U.S. Naval Forces Europe’s area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.