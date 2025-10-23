Night Fire An Army M1A2 Abrams tank assigned to the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fires during gunnery table V night iterations in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Jun. 6, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, the United States’ forward-deployed corps in Europe, which works with NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.27 MB) Tags: nato, training, ukraine response Credit: Army Capt. Tobias Cukale VIRIN: 220606-A-JR201-2006.JPG Photo Gallery