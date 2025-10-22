An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A foreign service member holds a weapon while being supervised by a domestic service member.

Under Supervision

A Finnish soldier assigned to the 1st Infantry Company, of the readiness unit of the Satakunta Jaeger Battalion, practices with an M17 pistol under supervision of soldiers assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division during a team leader academy at Huovinrinne, Finland, July 5, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.

