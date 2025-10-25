An official website of the United States Government 
Soldiers with parachute packs walk toward the back of an open aircraft. Actively parachuting service members can be seen in the background.

Static Line Operation

Army Special Operations service members consisting of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, U.S. Special Operations Command Africa, and 1-10 Special Forces Group jump from the ramp of an Ohio Air National Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft during a static line operation above Mont Saint-Michel, France, Jun. 9, 2022. French and U.S. allied forces collaborate to reinforce strong bonds and clear communication between NATO allies.

