Preparing for Deployment

Marines assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing prepare F/A-18C Hornets to deploy to Poland from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Jun. 6, 2022. VMFA 323 is deployed to Poland to provide defensive counter-air support to NATO allies and partners. The 3rd MAW remains prepared to uphold the principles of democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty and respect for the international rules-based order.