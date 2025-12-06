An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marines walk down a flight line near a line of parked jets.

Preparing for Deployment

Marines assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing prepare F/A-18C Hornets to deploy to Poland from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Jun. 6, 2022. VMFA 323 is deployed to Poland to provide defensive counter-air support to NATO allies and partners. The 3rd MAW remains prepared to uphold the principles of democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty and respect for the international rules-based order.

Photo Gallery