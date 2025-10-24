Hugging Heroes Honorary Coast Guard Chief Sean MacDonnell hugs his father, U.S. Coast Guard Academy instructor Lt. Cmdr. George MacDonnell, during a surprise ceremony in New London, Conn., June 4, 2022. MacDonnell received the title honorary chief, bestowed to those who demonstrate the highest commitment to the Coast Guard's core values, for his unwavering strength in his battle against cancer. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.45 MB) Tags: military families, coast guard Credit: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Abban VIRIN: 220604-G-OS937-1932M.JPG Photo Gallery