Joint Fly Over

A UH-1Y Venom helicopter, left, and AH-1Z Viper helicopter descend to land near Saaremaa, Estonia, May 22, 2022. Task Group 61/2.4 provides naval and joint force commanders with dedicated multi-domain reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance capabilities. Task Group 61/2.4, under Task Force 61/2, is executing the commandant of the Marine Corps’ “A Concept for Stand-in Forces” to generate small, highly versatile units that integrate Marine Corps and Navy forces. Task Force 61/2 is deployed in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.