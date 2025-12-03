An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Paratroopers and Polish soldiers engage targets during a combined live-fire training event.

Training Event

Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and Polish soldiers assigned to the 18th Mechanized Division, engage targets during a combined live-fire training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 15, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland at the invitation of Polish allies to enhance readiness and strengthen the NATO alliance.

