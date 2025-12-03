Training Event Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and Polish soldiers assigned to the 18th Mechanized Division, engage targets during a combined live-fire training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 15, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland at the invitation of Polish allies to enhance readiness and strengthen the NATO alliance. SHARE: Download: Full Size (7.29 MB) Tags: partnerships, army, ukraine response Credit: Army Sgt. Claudia Nix VIRIN: 220315-M-LT196-1033.JPG Photo Gallery