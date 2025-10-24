Clearing a Trench

Army paratroopers, assigned to B Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, clear a trench during a blank fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 15, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.