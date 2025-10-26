An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Three Air Force F-35s undergo post-flight maintenance at Ämari Air Base, Estonia.

Post Flight Maintenance

Three Air Force F-35s assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing from Royal Air Force Lakenheath undergo post-flight maintenance at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb. 27, 2022. Members of the 48th FW, 52nd Fighter Wing from Spangdahlem Air Base, 388th Fighter Wing from Hill Air Force Base, and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing from Ramstein Air Base deployed to Ämari Air Base to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced air policing mission.

