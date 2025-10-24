An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A group of airmen tug a line with an inflatable craft on the snow and ice.

Ice Cold Fighters

Airmen conduct ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 29, 2021. Firefighters learned skills necessary for safe rescue and recovery operations in, on and around ice and cold water. They were certified as ice rescue technicians after completing a classroom session, practical skills evaluation and a written examination.

