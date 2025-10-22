An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier wearing a face mask smiles at a resident.

One-on-one

Army Pvt. Nastasia Morgan, a combat medic assigned to the 107th Military Police Company, 369th Sustainment Brigade, sits with a resident at Loretto Health and Rehab in Syracuse, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2021. As part of New York's response to COVID-19, National Guard medics have been deployed to nursing homes to help alleviate congestion of the state’s health care system.

