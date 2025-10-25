Play Time

Army Pfc. Syndea Hunter, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist assigned to the 10th Chemical Company, 22nd Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade, plays with an Afghan evacuee at Fort McCoy, Wis., before the evacuee and her family board a bus to the La Crosse Regional Airport following the completion of immigration processing in La Crosse, Wis., Oct. 17, 2021. The Defense Department through Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible.