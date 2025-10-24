Vaccination Time

Army Staff Sgt. Ralphael Smith, a member of the Maryland State Medical Detachment, holds up the sleeve of CHIMES employee Robert Johnson, while Dr. Tony Gearhart, a Safeway pharmacist, administers a COVID-19 vaccine during the CHIMES vaccination event in Baltimore, May 17, 2021. Safeway, a supermarket company, and Maryland’s Vaccine Equity Task Force partnered together to vaccinate members of CHIMES, a not-for-profit organization that assists people with intellectual and behavioral challenges.