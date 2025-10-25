Hawaii Wave Family members wave as the fast-attack submarine USS Missouri departs from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 3, 2021, to participate in Exercise Agile Dagger 2021. A third of the Navy’s Pacific submarine force got underway for the exercise, which was designed to assess warfighting readiness and build capacity for the joint force. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.55 MB) Tags: military families, navy, military children Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro VIRIN: 210603-N-KB401-1078Y.JPG Photo Gallery