Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A submarine sails in blue waters as an adult and four young children watch and wave from the shore.

Hawaii Wave

Family members wave as the fast-attack submarine USS Missouri departs from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 3, 2021, to participate in Exercise Agile Dagger 2021. A third of the Navy’s Pacific submarine force got underway for the exercise, which was designed to assess warfighting readiness and build capacity for the joint force.

