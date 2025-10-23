Swim Competition Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Saul Martinez competes in a swimming finals during the 2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 19, 2021. The trials provide an opportunity for recovering service members to demonstrate their achievements and serve as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DOD Warrior Games. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.05 MB) Tags: sports, training, marine corps Credit: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kenny Nunez Bigay VIRIN: 210419-M-WW557-1198C.JPG Photo Gallery