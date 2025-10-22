Red Cross Ready

Air Force Staff Sgt. Maria Monzi, a medical technician assigned to the 4th Medical Readiness Squadron, left, places a red cross around the arm of Air Force Staff Sgt. Candice Stafford, a medical technician assigned to the 4th Healthcare Operation Squadron, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., Jan. 15, 2021. Monzi and Stafford participated in immunizing airmen and civilians with the COVID-19 vaccine.