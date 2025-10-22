An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman wearing a face mask places a red cross armband around the upper arm of another airman wearing a face mask.

Red Cross Ready

Air Force Staff Sgt. Maria Monzi, a medical technician assigned to the 4th Medical Readiness Squadron, left, places a red cross around the arm of Air Force Staff Sgt. Candice Stafford, a medical technician assigned to the 4th Healthcare Operation Squadron, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., Jan. 15, 2021. Monzi and Stafford participated in immunizing airmen and civilians with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Photo Gallery