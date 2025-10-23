Vaccine Dose

Army Sgt. Adrian Yelder fills a syringe with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Navy Branch Health Clinic Chinhae in Chinhae, South Korea, Jan. 19, 2021. Navy sailors assigned to the Branch Health Clinic Chinhae and Army soldiers assigned to the 549th Hospital Center, 65th Medical Brigade, administered COVID-19 vaccines, on a completely voluntary basis, to personnel identified by Defense Department distribution guidance.