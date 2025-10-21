An official website of the United States Government 
A Navy petty officer wearing a face mask and gloves gives a COVID-19 vaccine to a Navy seaman.

Administering Vaccine

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Corey Jackson receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Navy Seaman Wamsley at Flix Theater, Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 15, 2021. Naval Hospital Rota has begun administering the vaccine to frontline health care and first responders as part of the vaccination campaign.

