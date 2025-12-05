An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Maryland Army National Guard soldiers wearing face masks and coverings fill out medical paperwork for the COVID-19 vaccine using the soldiers' backs in front of them while standing in line.

Filling Out Paperwork

Soldiers in the Maryland Army National Guard use fellow soldiers' backs in front of them to fill out their medical paperwork to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2021. National Guard soldiers and airmen from several states have traveled to the district to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

Photo Gallery