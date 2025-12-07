An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two soldiers wearing face masks and gloves use syringes to draw medicine from a small bottle.

Preparing A Vaccine

Army Spc. Kailee Soares prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a drive to vaccinate Hawaii National Guardsmen assigned to the COVID-19 response in the town of Hanapepe on Hawaii's Kauai island, Jan. 12, 2021. The Hawaii National Guard's Joint Task Force continued its COVID-19 vaccinations of soldiers and airmen assigned to support Kauai County. The vaccines and the National Guard medical team were airlifted to Kauai County via a Hawaii Army National Guard Black Hawk.

