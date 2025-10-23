Funeral Honors

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” and members of “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band conduct modified military funeral honors with funeral escort for Marine Corps Reserve Pvt. 1st Class Charles Miller at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Oct. 23, 2020. Miller was killed in 1943 during the World War II Battle of Tarawa. His remains were recovered in 2009 and positively identified in 2020.