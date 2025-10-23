Blood Work Army Spc. Maritssa Quintanilla, a combat medic specialist assigned to Operation Guardian Support, draws blood from a soldier at the Weslaco Armory in Weslaco, Texas, June 19, 2020. Service members who were exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus had the opportunity to get a COVID-19 antibody test. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.52 MB) Tags: army, national guard, coronavirus Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. De’Jon Williams, Texas Air National Guard VIRIN: 200619-Z-XR025-1133A.JPG Photo Gallery