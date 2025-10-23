Elbow Bump Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper bumps elbows with a sailor following a reenlistment ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes, Ill., June 17, 2020. Esper visited the station to observe the Navy’s implementation of Defense Department COVID-19 mitigation measures, which permit training and accession missions to safely continue during the pandemic. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.42 MB) Tags: defense secretary, navy, esper, coronavirus Credit: Navy Chief Petty Officer Byron C. Linder VIRIN: 200617-N-ZW825-0093Y.JPG Photo Gallery