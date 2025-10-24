Equipment Inspection

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Lopez, a recent graduate of the Medical Education and Training Campus’s Biomedical Equipment Technician School, inspects laboratory equipment for Naval Medical Research Unit-San Antonio in the Battlefield Health Trauma Building at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, May 20, 2020. Eight graduates are now assigned to the Navy Medicine Training Support Center. They are getting practical experience and helping NAMRU-SA reduce its maintenance backlog, which resulted from COVID-19 social distancing measures that had reduced the presence of permanent staff in the labs.