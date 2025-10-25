Army Assistance

Army Spc. Hannah Soto, left, a medic assigned to the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, places a COVID-19 test into a sterile bag while working with members of the health department in Muskogee, Okla., May 21, 2020. Activated by the governor and in conjunction with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, guardsmen are working to collect saliva samples from asymptomatic individuals among the elderly and particularly vulnerable populations to be tested for COVID-19.