An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Service members distribute food.

Food Prep

Airmen with the Missouri Air National Guard’s 139th Airlift Wing prepare bags of food and supplies at a mobile drive-thru distribution location with Second Harvest Food Bank, in St. Joseph, Mo., April 22, 2020. Missouri Guardsmen are assisting local organizations within the community as part of a statewide effort to distribute food to those in need, during the COVID-19 response.

  • Download: Full Size (6.56 MB)
  • Tags: coronavirus
  • Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson, Missouri Air National Guard VIRIN: 200422-Z-YI114-0069.JPG
Photo Gallery