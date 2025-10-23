Guam Woodwork Air Force Staff Sgt. Jude Santos of the Guam Air National Guard’s 254th REDHORSE Squadron cuts plywood for an environmental control unit installation at the Skilled Nursing Facility in Barrigada, Guam, April 20, 2020. The Guam National Guard continues to work with federal and local agencies during the island’s fight against COVID-19. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.59 MB) Tags: air force, coronavirus Credit: JoAnna Delfin, Guam Army National Guard VIRIN: 200420-Z-TR604-1005.JPG Photo Gallery