Collection Team Wisconsin National Guardsmen discuss safety procedures before testing at Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sheboygan, Wis., April 5, 2020. More than 300 troops mobilized to fulfill potential missions that included specimen collection at mobile testing sites, transporting supplies or equipment, logistics support and additional medical support to communities. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.23 MB) Tags: coronavirus Credit: Army Spc. Emma Anderson VIRIN: 200405-Z-VN142-1131C.JPG Photo Gallery