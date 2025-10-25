An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman walks down an outdoor passageway carrying three white boxes.

Lunch Delivery

Air Force Airman 1st Class Kayle Taylor-Breen, a medical logistics technician assigned to the 81st Medical Support Squadron, delivers box lunches to a dorm room at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., April 3, 2020. Three meals are delivered daily to Keesler personnel who are in a 14-day quarantine period as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

