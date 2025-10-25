Lunch Delivery Air Force Airman 1st Class Kayle Taylor-Breen, a medical logistics technician assigned to the 81st Medical Support Squadron, delivers box lunches to a dorm room at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., April 3, 2020. Three meals are delivered daily to Keesler personnel who are in a 14-day quarantine period as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.38 MB) Tags: air force, coronavirus Credit: Kemberly Groue, Air Force VIRIN: 200403-F-BD983-0007Y.JPG Photo Gallery