Freezing Airmen Air Force fire protection specialists navigate in freezing water while practicing self-recovery techniques during ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 11, 2020. The training, conducted in below zero temperatures, provided the knowledge and skills necessary for safe rescue and recovery operations in, on and around ice and cold water. Credit: Alejandro Pena, Air Force