Partnership Program Air Force Col. Melinda Swanson shakes hands with Maj. Gen. Francis C. Ogolla, commander of the Kenya Air Force, following the opening ceremony for African Partnership Flight Kenya 2019 at Laikipia Air Base, Kenya, Aug. 20, 2019. Swanson is providing medical support during the event as part of the State Partnership Program between Kenya and the Massachusetts National Guard. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.98 MB) Tags: air force Credit: Air Force Master Sgt. Renae Pittman VIRIN: 190820-F-FF603-0058C.JPG Photo Gallery