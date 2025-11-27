An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Three top defense leaders sit at a congressional hearing table

Leaders Testify

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan, center, flanked by Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, left, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and David L. Norquist, the Defense Department’s chief financial officer, testify to the House Armed Services Committee on the fiscal year 2020 national defense budget request, March 26, 2019.

Photo Gallery