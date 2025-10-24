Three Salutes From right, Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Coast Guard Adm. Karl L. Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard; and Army Lt. Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, vice chief of the National Guard Bureau, render honors during a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., July 16, 2018, to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the liberation of Guam. DoD photo by Army Sgt. James K. McCann SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.41 MB) Credit: Sgt. James K. McCann VIRIN: 180716-D-ZZ999-389H.JPG Photo Gallery