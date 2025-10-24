Blue Replenishment The Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe steams alongside the Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan, as part of a replenishment at sea during sea trials in the waters south of Japan, May 14, 2018. The non-combatant, civilian-crewed ship, operated by MSC, provides fuel, food, ordnance, spare parts, mail and other supplies to Navy ships throughout the world. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Abbate SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.77 MB) Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Abbate VIRIN: 180514-N-OY799-0788C.JPG Photo Gallery