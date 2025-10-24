Blue Replenishment

The Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe steams alongside the Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan, as part of a replenishment at sea during sea trials in the waters south of Japan, May 14, 2018. The non-combatant, civilian-crewed ship, operated by MSC, provides fuel, food, ordnance, spare parts, mail and other supplies to Navy ships throughout the world. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Abbate