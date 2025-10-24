Clearing Roads Soldiers cut fallen tree branches into smaller sections to remove them from a road in Guavate, Puerto Rico, Oct. 15, 2017, following Hurricane Maria. The soldiers are assigned to South Carolina Army National Guard's 178th Engineer Battalion. Their mission included clearing downed trees, power lines and debris from highways to allow residents safe passage throughout the island. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.34 MB) Credit: Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez VIRIN: 171015-Z-HN930-0049C.JPG Photo Gallery